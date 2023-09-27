Multiple Departments Respond to Sligo Barn Fire

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire on Route 68 in Sligo on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call for assistance came in at 3:44 p.m. for a barn fire behind a home located at 14192 Route 68 in Sligo.

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Callensburg-Licking Township Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, Rimersburg Volunteer Fire Department, and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Clarion County 9-1-1 was unable to tell exploreClarion if there were any injuries.

The scene was cleared at 4:57 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.