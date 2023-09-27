 

Multiple Departments Respond to Sligo Barn Fire

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Sligo Structure Fire 2023-09-26 - 02SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire on Route 68 in Sligo on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call for assistance came in at 3:44 p.m. for a barn fire behind a home located at 14192 Route 68 in Sligo.

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Callensburg-Licking Township Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, Rimersburg Volunteer Fire Department, and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Sligo Structure Fire 2023-09-26 - 01

Clarion County 9-1-1 was unable to tell exploreClarion if there were any injuries.

The scene was cleared at 4:57 p.m.


