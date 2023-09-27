Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Fender Bender on Paint Boulevard

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that happened in Paint Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to a September 27 release issued by Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred on Paint Boulevard (State Route 66), in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, September 21.

Police say 26-year-old Abigail G. Mihalik, of Coraopolis, was stopped on the roadway, waiting to turn left when her 2005 Mini Cooper was rear-ended by a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 20-year-old Austine R. Strominger, of Oil City.

According to police, Strominger did not see Mihalik’s vehicle.

Strominger and her passengers—26-year-old Peter J. Dilley and a male infant, both of Oil City—were not injured.

Strominger and Dilley were not using seat belts, but the infant passenger was restrained in a rear-facing seat.

Mihalik and her passenger—58-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick, of Pittsburgh—were using a seat belt and were not injured.

According to police, Strominger was charged with a traffic violation.

