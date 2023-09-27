 

Community Partner

More Local Sponsors

Police: $14,000 Stolen from 86-Year-Old Shippenville Woman

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

close-up-of-a-bank-check-1927833-1PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched into a reported theft of $14,000 from a local woman.

The theft happened around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, in Paint Township, Clarion County, according to a report issued on Wednesday, September 27.

Trooper Lash said someone used an 86-year-old Shippenville woman’s bank account to cash a check for $14,000.00.

This incident is currently under investigation.

No further details were released.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.