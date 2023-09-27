Police: $14,000 Stolen from 86-Year-Old Shippenville Woman

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched into a reported theft of $14,000 from a local woman.

The theft happened around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, in Paint Township, Clarion County, according to a report issued on Wednesday, September 27.

Trooper Lash said someone used an 86-year-old Shippenville woman’s bank account to cash a check for $14,000.00.

This incident is currently under investigation.

No further details were released.

