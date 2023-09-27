Clarion-Limestone Boys’ Soccer Records Sixth Shutout in 12-0 Rout Over Punxsutawney

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion-Limestone Lions boys’ soccer team recorded its sixth shutout of the season in a 12-0 win over visiting Punxsutawney.

The win advances the Lions’ record to 8-1.

On another cool fall evening, the Lions took the field against Punxsy at the Clarion Area field, still relishing the win against Elk County Catholic the previous evening.

Still feeling the effects of a very physical game against ECC, the team started scoring against Punxsy in a fast and furious fashion. Dany Schweitzer took the ball early down the field, passing the ball to Thomas Uckert, who scored the opening tally.

Schweitzer then passed to Nathan Frederick and slid the ball to Wyatt Boyden, who scored the second goal. Frederick scored the third goal by rushing down the sideline, scoring at close range against the goalkeeper.

Less than three minutes had burned off the clock.

The scoring bonanza continued when Brenden Bettwy moved upfield solo, beating defenders and scoring the fourth goal.

Layton Dunn then scored off a feed from Aiden Wilson.

Defender Jason Megnin moved up out of his normal position when he kicked a rebound into the goal.

Quinn O’Neil passed to Wilson, who scored on the right side for his second of the game.

Boyden passed to Blaise Cunningham, who scored, and then Boyden took a shot by himself for the ninth goal of the half when the buzzer sounded.

For the second half, most of the defense switched positions with the offense when Carter Brown scored a header. Martin Ormeno scored followed by defender Brady Pierce who scored the final goal, making it 12-0.

The remainder of the game was played in the middle of the field.

With 10 minutes left, a penalty occurred against the Lions and Punxsy took its lone shot on goal from just outside the goal box on goalie Isaac Lerch, who made the save to preserve the sixth shutout.

The Lions resume action Thursday evening at Karns City at 5 p.m. for another key rematch as the Lions beat the Gremlins 1-0 on home turf earlier in the season.

