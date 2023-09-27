Local Students Report on Experience at Rotary Youth Leadership Awards

CLARION, Pa. — Students from six Clarion County High Schools described their experience last summer at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) at Westminster College to their sponsor, Clarion Rotary, on Monday, September 25.

(Pictured above, from left: Clarion Rotary President Jesse Kelley, Jonathan Hansford (Keystone), Amanda Reyes (Keystone), Marenna Harmon (Redbank Valley), Russell Plyter (Redbank Valley), Ava Best (North Clarion), Carl Elder (Union), Jamie Lefever (Rotarian RYLA Chairperson), Delaney McNamara (Clarion Area), Julia Daum (North Clarion), Jamison McIlwain (Clarion Area), Lilly Mahle (Clarion Limestone), and Danny Wilson (Clarion Limestone).

RYLA is a unique experience that helps build leadership skills for some of the top students in the area.

The students discussed different leadership exercises, the friendships they developed, and hearing from such luminaries as former Steelers Charlie Batch and Merril Hoge, as well as an executive from Dicks Sporting Goods.

Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

For information on our local Rotary Club, visit https://clarionrotary.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.