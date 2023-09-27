 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary in Monroe Township

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (116)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Burglary in Monroe Township

According to a PSP Clarion report released on Wednesday, September 27, troopers investigated a burglary on South 2nd Avenue in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Herold said the burglary occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 17.

The victim is a 27-year-old man from Monroe Township.

Megan’s Law Violation

Clarion-based State Police received a report of a possible Megan’s Law Violation.

Police say the incident was reported on Wednesday, September 20, on Curllsville Road in Pine Township, Clarion County.

This investigation is ongoing.


