UPDATE: Two Juveniles Who Escaped From Youth Center in Tionesta Located

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — According to State Police in Marienville, two juveniles who ran away from a youth center in Tionesta on Wednesday morning have been located.

The pair was located at about 3:30 p.m. in Crawford County, according to State Police.

The two juveniles escaped around 12:44 Wednesday morning from Taylor Diversion near River Street and Riverside Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

One of the juveniles was described as a 17-year-old white non-hispanic male, the other a 16-year-old white non-hispanic male.

According to its Facebook page, Taylor Diversion is a “Folk School.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.