UPDATE: Two Juveniles Who Escaped From Youth Center in Tionesta Located

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 @ 05:09 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — According to State Police in Marienville, two juveniles who ran away from a youth center in Tionesta on Wednesday morning have been located.

The pair was located at about 3:30 p.m. in Crawford County, according to State Police.

The two juveniles escaped around 12:44 Wednesday morning from Taylor Diversion near River Street and Riverside Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

One of the juveniles was described as a 17-year-old white non-hispanic male, the other a 16-year-old white non-hispanic male.

According to its Facebook page, Taylor Diversion is a “Folk School.”


