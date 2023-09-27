Zigmund M. “Ziggy” Buczek, 73, of Franklin passed away on September 23, 2023 at UPMC Hamot with his family by his side.

He was born on February 6, 1950, the son of the late Zigmund S. and Victoria (Szostak) Buczek.

He was a 1968 graduate of Venango Catholic High School.

He married the love of his life, the former Diane Shoff, on March 9, 1974.

She survives and will miss her husband dearly.

In February 1969, Ziggy joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Petty Officer in the Vietnam War on the “gun line” along the coastal waterways and the Mekong Delta on Harassment and Interdiction Ops.

On May 9, 1972, he was involved in the mining of Haiphong Harbor (Operation Pocket Money).

The Operation earned the Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Also for the service of his country, he earned the Combat Action Medal, The Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with two clusters: The Vietnam Service Ribbon, National Defense Ribbon, and the Navy E. Gunnery Ribbon.

He was a member of the Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club and the Brown Water Navy.

He was honorably discharged from active duty in December of 1973.

He worked a few jobs, most notably J&L Steel and Polk Center from which he retired.

Zig was a Steeler and Pirate’s fan, and an old school NASCAR fan.

He was a dyed in the wool Democrat who would argue policy with anyone.

Zig was a lifetime member of the VFW Jesse Greer Post #1835 and the Franklin Fraternal Order of Eagles #328.

Most of all, Zig loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; his daughters, Brandy Hall (Aaron) and Kelly Buczek (Scott Rice); grandchildren Jonah and Brooklynn; his sister, Doris Wilson (Ken); his cousin, Ann Sehman; his puppy, Vinny; as well as many loving cousins.

As per Zig’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 11am at St. Patrick’s Church, 949 Liberty St., Franklin, PA 16323, with Father Robert Manning of St. Columbkille Church in Stoneboro, PA officiating.

Zig will be laid to rest in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Interment will be private for the family.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to: Disabled American Veterans Tri-County, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323, St. Patrick’s Food Pantry, 949 Liberty St., Franklin, PA 16323, or the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Zigmund’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

