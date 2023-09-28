7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, September 28, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
