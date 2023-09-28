BREAKING NEWS: Fire Guts Building That Houses Callensburg Post Office

CALLENSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Numerous local fire companies are on the scene of a structure fire at the building that houses the Callensburg Post Office.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, a structure fire was called in around 12:42 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, at 450 Main Street in Callensburg, Licking Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police, Emlenton Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Perry Township Fire Department, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Parker Volunteer Fire Department Station 39, Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department, and Southern Clarion County Ambulance are on scene.

The fire was extinguished around 1:20 p.m.

Crews remained on the scene as of 2:40 p.m.

Explore’s Adrian Weber is reporting from the scene that the apartments attached to the post office sustained heavy damage.

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher told exploreClarion.com that the incident is ongoing and declined to release further details.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or whether or not anyone was injured.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.

