Carl Edward Slagle, 98, of Brookville and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Wednesday morning, September 27, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on August 23, 1925, in South Bethlehem, he was the son of the late James Bryant and Matilda Irene (Huffman) Slagle.

He was married on May 19, 1949, to Gladys L. (Kunselman) Slagle and she preceded him in death on November 16, 2020.

Carl served his country in WWII with the US Army and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

He worked as a parts salesman for Alexander Motor Parts in DuBois.

He also was a lay speaker for many years and loved to talk about his Lord, Jesus Christ, to everyone.

He was known for putting out tracks with bible verses on them.

You never knew where you would find one.

He always had a smile for anyone he would meet.

He enjoyed life and the outdoors.

He is survived by a daughter, Sue Reddinger and her husband, Dave of Summerville, two sons, Lenny Slagle of Hazen and Denny Slagle of Jackson, Tennessee, five grandchildren, Dr. Denny Slagle, Katie Life, Amanda Skerkavich, Dawn Dotson, and Alissa Hannold, seven great grandchildren, Noah Slagle, Joshua Slagle, Ellie Slagle, Lilly Life, Douglas Hannold, III, Truett Dotson, and Declan Dotson, and a sister, Shelva Rearick of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents and wife, Carl was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth, and James Slagle and two daughters-in-law, Rhonda Slagle and Sharon Slagle.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.