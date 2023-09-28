Charges Against Alleged Serial Burglar Accused in Five Farmington Township Crimes Waived for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against an alleged serial burglar who has been charged in five Farmington Township, Clarion County crimes were waived for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 33-year-old Daniel Paul Strausser, of Greenville, Mercer County, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 26, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding:

March 6, 2023 burglary – arraigned on May 3, 2023:

– Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2 (two counts)



– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

His bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary for this case.

February 4, 2023 burglary – arraigned on May 1, 2023:

– Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

His bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary for this case.

May 28, 2022 burglary – arraigned on April 18, 2023:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Midemeanor 1

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

His bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary for this case.

December 30, 2022 burglary – arraigned on April 13, 2023:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

His bail for this case was set at $50,000.00 monetary.

February 3, 2023 burglary – arraigned on March 3, 2023:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations, Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 1

– Criminal Mischief – Tamper, Summary

His bail was set at $100,000.00 monetary for this case.

Strausser remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The cases were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Barnett Township, Jefferson County Burglary

Charges were also filed against Strausser in a Barnett Township, Jefferson County burglary.

PSP Marienville filed the following offenses against him in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Friday, May 26:

– Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Attempt – Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

The above charges were also waived for court preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13, with Judge Bazylak presiding in Jefferson County court.

The case was transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Background of the cases:

According to a criminal complaint, during the investigations, State Police in Marienville discovered a suspect, Daniel Paul Strausser, who was found to have a family camp residence in the area.

Strausser was interviewed and reportedly confessed to committing several other related crimes in the area, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Strausser stated that he has been struggling with financial issues and committed the offenses strictly for monetary gain.

