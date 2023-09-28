Clarion County Recipe of the Day: School-Night Sausage Stroganoff

It’s a savory, creamy dish that’s quick to fix on a busy school night!

Ingredients

8 ounces uncooked wide egg noodles

1 pound bulk pork sausage



8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms1 medium onion, chopped2 garlic cloves, minced1/4 cup all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon paprika1-1/2 cups beef broth1 cup sour creamChopped fresh parsley

Directions

-Cook noodles according to package directions. Set aside.

-In a large skillet, cook sausage, mushrooms, onion and garlic over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, 5-7 minutes. Stir in flour, salt and paprika until blended; gradually stir in broth. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Turn off heat. Stir in sour cream. Serve with noodles and sprinkle with parsley.

