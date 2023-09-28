Deborah A. (Shellhammer) Lawson, age 70, of Charleroi, formerly of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Cambridge Hillside Senior Living.

A member of First Baptist Church in Brookville, she retired after 20 years as a bookkeeper for Matson’s Lumber in Brookville.

She loved animals, crafting, sewing, being outdoors, baking, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She enjoyed music and singing and music “carried her” after her husband passed away.

Born September 26, 1952 in Stamford, NY, she was a daughter of the late William J. and Betty J. (Andrew) Shellhammer and wife of the late William L. Lawson.

She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Hempel of Brookville; grandchildren, Aubree (Cameron) Johnson of Charleroi, Andrew Hempel of Export and Austin Hempel of West Newton; great-grandchildren, Naomi Rose Johnson and Roman Claude Johnson; siblings, Richard (Linda) Shellhammer, Pamela (Robert) Davis, Susan Walk and William (Cari) Shellhammer; also, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Judith Crawford and Ronald Shellhammer.

Family and friends can attend a memorial service Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church, 101 Main Street, Brookville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4240 www.alz.org/pa or the ALS Association, PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.

Arrangements by the Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home, Elizabeth.

Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

