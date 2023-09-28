Dennis F. Raybuck, age 85 of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 26, 2023 at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

Born April 8, 1938 in Knox, he was a son of the late Richard and Violet Elder Raybuck.

He was a member of the Air National Guard from 1957 to 1965 and was a machine operator for Knox Glass.

Dennis is survived by his wife, the former Betty McQuire; three children: Steve Raybuck of Clarion, Brenda (Dan) McLaughlin of Hookstown and Brian (Patty) Raybuck of Shippenville; six grandchildren: Jeremiah (Jess) McLaughlin, Danielle (Kyle) Heinlein, Ryan Raybuck, Stephanie (Drew) Norton, Nathan Raybuck and Brady (Kelsey) Raybuck, and four great grandchildren: Henley Heinlein, Mia Heinlein, Letti Heinlein and Kase Raybuck.

He is also survived by brothers: John (Connie) Raybuck and Harold Raybuck, of Knox; sisters: Marlys Baughman, Esther Montgomery and Frances Matthews, all of Knox; brothers-in-law: Donald McGuire of Mayport, David (Sheila) McGuire and Gary (Mae) McGuire of York, and sisters-in-law: Shirley Fike of Rimersburg and Mary Jean McGuire of Clarion.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard Raybuck, Grant Raybuck, Dallas Raybuck and Neil Raybuck; brothers-in-law: Jack Baughman, Don Mongomery, Don Matthews, Robert McGuire, Randy McGuire; sister-in-law, JoAnn Murphy, and in-laws, Glenn and Dorothy McGuire.

Family and friends will be received from 1–3:30 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday in the church with Reverend Bruce Wilson, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Paul’s Union Cemetery in Knox.

Online condolences may be sent to Dennis’ family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

