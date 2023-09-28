Ed Heasley: State Grants Available for Fire, Ambulance, and Rescue Companies  

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley on Tuesday offered information on a program now accepting grant applications from fire, ambulance, and rescue companies.

Fire, ambulance, and rescue companies’ applications for funding through Pennsylvania’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program are being accepted through October 16, 2023.

Grants are available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services, and rescue squads.

Eligible organizations may apply for funding for up to two projects in the following categories:

Facilities: The construction and renovation of the fire company’s or ambulance service’s facility and purchase or repair of fixtures and furnishings necessary to maintain or improve service.

Equipment: The purchase or repair of firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment.

Debt reduction: Debt reduction associated with the facility or equipment categories above.

Training: Training and certification of fire, ambulance, or rescue service members.

Education: Materials about fire prevention for the general public.

Career Departments Only: Overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters attend training.

Recruitment and Retention: Includes but is not limited to volunteer firefighter length-of-service award programs and programs for minors.

Includes but is not limited to volunteer firefighter length-of-service award programs and programs for minors. Construction Savings Account -Fire Companies Only: A fire company may apply for a grant to construct a new facility. The grant funds shall be deposited into a construction savings account administered by the commissioner. A fire company may only apply for a grant for up to five years. This project cannot be amended.

For more information, go to www.osfc.pa.gov. Click on “Grants and Loans” and choose “Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.” Townships may also call the Office of the State Fire Commissioner toll-free at 800-670-3473 or emailra-vicvasgp@pa.gov.

