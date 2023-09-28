Edward L. Morrow, 59, of Winter Park, Florida passed away after an extended illness, Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Born June 11, 1964, in Franklin, he was the son of Karen M. Hughes (Wargo) and John L. Morrow.

He attended Franklin High School and graduated in the class of 1982 and shortly after moved to Winter Park, Florida.

Ed worked for many years as a line cook in various restaurants in the Orlando area.

He enjoyed cooking and creating new menu items wherever he worked.

Ed had a passion for the arts and worked with paint, pencil, clay and also wrote poetry.

He gives credit to his favorite high school teacher Mrs. Feldman for his love of writing.

He also had an affection for building models and would spend hours detailing model airplanes and tanks to look like had gone through battle.

Surviving are his parents Karen M. Hughes (Wargo) and step-father Robert of Franklin. John L. Morrow and step-mother Rebecca of Titusville, FL, sister Ramona M. Lux (Morrow) and husband Matthew of Franklin and brother Robert C. Hughes and wife Sheila of Franklin, niece Ashley Zinz and nephews Andrew Hines, Dylan Lux and Adam Hughes.

He was preceded in death by his maternal Grandparents Nicholas and Orpha Wargo and paternal grandparents Austin and Clara Morrow.

A celebration of life will be held by immediate family at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://baldwincremation.com/.

