Ezra Brooks Makes History for Clarion County Special Olympics at Western Fall Sectional

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (EYT) — Representing Team Clarion, Ezra Brooks made history in the Pennsylvania Special Olympics Western Fall Sectional at Slippery Rock University on Sunday, September 25.

This year, the sport of powerlifting was contested for the first time. Ezra was the only SOPA Clarion County athlete to compete in the sport.

Ezra has trained for several years under the tutelage of his uncle, well-known area personal trainer Eain Brooks, along with Ezra’s mother and Clarion County Special Olympics coach Tanya Brooks, who is also the local chapter’s fundraising coordinator.

“I did ask a few other athletes that have some experience with lifting if they wanted to try it out, but they passed,” Tanya said. “I’m hoping once some of our athletes have the opportunity to see the event in action, they will want to participate next year, but we will need more coaches to make that a reality.”

Several other sports were contested, including volleyball, bocce, flag football, and soccer.

“Clarion is in the process of rebuilding the local program, so we did not take volleyball or bocce this year,” Tanya noted. “Moving forward, we would like to add some new sports such as swimming for Spring games and restart bocce next August.”

The powerlifting competition, as well as opening ceremonies, took place in Morrow Field House. Two highlights of the event were the torch-bearing and lighting of the caldron by athletes and first responders and an appearance by the Slippery Rock University cheerleaders.

Ezra, along with all the other powerlifters, were already part of history. But Ezra was going to make more history by becoming the local chapter’s first-ever medal winner and first-ever champion, garnering one silver and two gold medals in Category 2.

Ezra’s Silver Medal came in the deadlift, where he hoisted 65 kg (143.3 lbs).

Ezra earned the Gold Medal in the bench press, with a top lift of 49.8 kg (110 lbs). He scratched on the 115, but did complete the lift.

The total of Ezra’s Combined Gold was 114.8 kg (258 lbs).

A total of 29 powerlifters competed in this first-ever event.

“It feels great and I love it,” Ezra said of competing in the first-ever Western Section Fall Festival Powerlifting Meet and being Clarion’s first-ever medal winner and champion. “It was fun to see all the people at the event. All the guys and girls did good lifting. I made friends with people who have Down Syndrome like me.”

“I’m proud of Ezra and all of his accomplishments,” Tanya shared. “He’s not always in the mood to practice, but he loves to compete and always displays genuine sportsmanship, and I’m most proud of him for that!”

Amy Mays, Team Leader for Clarion County Special Olympics, is very happy for Ezra.

“I am so excited and proud of Ezra for his success in powerlifting this year,” she said. “He continues to amaze me with his drive and determination! Ezra is a perfect example of what Special Olympics can bring to individuals in our community.”

Ezra has the opportunity to move on to the State Games at the Fall Festival at Villanova University which will run Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5, and brings together more than 1,200 athletes and coaches in bocce, flag football, long-distance running/walking, powerlifting, soccer, and volleyball.

“We are currently awaiting confirmation for an added allocation spot for Ezra, due to a system error that removed his name from the list,” Tanya said. “Hopefully, SOPA can make a way for him to compete this year.”

The ultimate goal is for Ezra to compete in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Summer in Minnesota.

The National Championship is expected to bring together 4,000 athletes, 1,500 coaches, 10,000 volunteers, and 75,000 fans from all 50 states.

As for the local chapter’s powerlifting future, Tanya said, “Clarion County Special Olympics will need more powerlifting coaches for next fall in order to grow this new program. (It) must be a 1:4 ratio for all sports. Also, athletes will have an opportunity to participate in a powerlifting competition at the University of Pittsburgh in the Spring and I would like to get coaches in place for a team.”

For more information, visit the local program on Facebook or email sopaclarion@gmail.com.

Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 10, Clarion, PA 16214.

Team Leader Amy Mays can be contacted at 727-409-0392.

