Jeffrey “Jeff” Custer Griffith, 66, of Franklin, PA, passed away on September 26, 2023.

He was born on November 8, 1956, in Schenectady, NY, to the late Paul D. Griffith and Jean C. Griffith.

After graduating from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in forestry, Jeff spent his entire career in the timber industry, dedicating his expertise to managing kiln operations and identifying, pricing, and buying hardwood timber.

He tirelessly explored the forests and woodlands of northwestern PA, surveying oak, maple, cherry, and other hardwoods.

His commitment to his work led him to log thousands of miles on foot.

Jeff retired from ITL (International Timber and Land) in 2008.

Jeff previously attended Titusville Free Methodist Church and more recently found solace at the Atlantic Ave. United Brethren Church in Franklin, PA.

Outside of his professional life, Jeff was an avid outdoorsman.

He cherished spending time with his wife, Karen (Kari) Knight-Griffith, exploring local parks, rivers, and lakes through activities such as kayaking and skiing.

Hunting and fishing were his true passions.

In high school, Jeff was a proud member of the Joe Hunter Club alongside some of his lifelong friends.

Later, he became a founding member of the National Wild Turkey Federation chapter in the Titusville area.

Jeff was respected for not only his hunting skill, but also for the determination and boundless energy he exhibited in the forest.

Jeff hunted and fished extensively throughout Pennsylvania, southwestern New York, and West Virginia, successfully bagging deer, turkey, and even a black bear.

He constantly sought new challenges and graduated from traditional long guns to muzzle loaders and bows over the years.

His hunting adventures took him to Florida, Missouri, New Mexico, and Texas, where he harvested over 50 turkeys, including Eastern, Merriam and Osceola species.

When not in the woods Jeff passionately followed Penn State football and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jeff is survived by his beloved wife, Karen (Kari) Knight-Griffith of Oil City, PA, whom he married in 2008.

Kari has been selfless in her care and compassion she has shown Jeff as his illness progressed over the years.

She continually sacrificed for his care and wellbeing through a difficult and challenging time.

He is also survived by his mother, Jean Griffith of Davidsville, PA who continued to support Jeff with daily calls of encouragement; his daughters, Caitlyn Griffith of Titusville, PA, and Megan Miller (Bryan) of Cranberry, PA; his stepchildren, Marie Krautz of Oil City, PA, and Paul Knight of San Francisco, CA; his grandchildren, Hadley Hinkle, Eva, Nayla, Owen and Haysen Miller, and Stephen Krautz; and his brother, Paul Griffith (Sandy) of Pittsburgh, PA.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Paul D. Griffith. Jeff will be missed by his family and many friends who continued to support him during his illness with appreciation to Vickie Conn, Mike and Deb Cherry, Clancy Green, Clyde Clites, Andrew Brosius and Ev Custer.

The family would also like to thank the City of Franklin for completing the recent addition of ADA picnic tables to Fountain Park, a location Jeff enjoyed.

Friends will be received at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., located at 303 N Washington St., Titusville, PA, on Friday September 29, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday September 30, 2023 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.

A funeral service will be held at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. on September 30, 2023, at 11:30 AM.

Interment will be at Oil City Calvary Cemetery, Lynch Boulevard, Oil City, immediately following the funeral service.

In memory of Jeff’s life, he would encourage everyone to spend time outdoors and appreciate nature’s wonders.

Charitable donations can be made to the Huntingdon’s Disease Society of America (hdsa.org).

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

