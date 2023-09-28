John H. (Jim) Walter, age 71, of Millersburg, died September 25, 2023, at Community General Hospital, Harrisburg.

He was born on June 12, 1952 in Oil City, PA the son of the late Herman (Pat) Walter and Gladys (Sharrar) Walter.

John was married to Dawn (Deibler) Walter for 45 years.

He was a 1970 graduate of Keystone High School, Knox, PA.

He retired from the DLA Supply/Distribution Center of New Cumberland (Army Depot).

John was a US Army veteran and served his country during the Vietnam era.

He a member of Salem U.C.C., Elizabethville, and a life member of Reliance Hose Co., Elizabethville.

He enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, Sunday dinners, and spending time with his family.

He may also be remembered for his portrayal as Santa for over 40 years.

Always looking forward to the parades throughout the area escorted by the fire company.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Joan Kent and Wanda Hendershot.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Amy Romberger and her husband Nick of Millersburg, and his son Patrick Walter and his companion Ashley of Halifax and son Andrew Walter and his wife Megan of Halifax, grandson Benton and grandaughters Vivian and EmmaLee, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd. – Millersburg from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM.

Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, with burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Elizabethville.

The family requests that memorial donations may be made to Reliance Hose Co., PO Box 239 Elizabethville, PA 17023.

Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral.

We are honored to serve this family at our Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Elizabethville location.

To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.