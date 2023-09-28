Loretta “Sis” Jean (Slater) Page, 63 of Frenchcreek Twp, Polk, passed away on September 22, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

She was born in Grove City on January 1, 1960 to Hazel Nora (Taggart) Beachem.

She enjoyed taking her dogs for walks, shooting pool, and traveling to Jamaica.

Sis is survived by her husband: Randy Page at home, her beloved Doberman: Cowboy, her mother: Nora Beachem of Boyers, sister: Maryann Stepanian of Butler, brothers: Darryl Beachem & Jon Beachem of Boyers, nieces and nephews: Chelsea (Steve); Mike (Ashley); Kelsie; and Colton, as well as great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

There will be no services as per Loretta’s wishes.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

