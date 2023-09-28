Man Charged for Allegedly Trafficking Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Jersey man was charged after authorities allegedly found over 800 fentanyl pills in his vehicle on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Kirk A. Campbell, of Irvington, New Jersey, on Monday, September 25, 2023, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Rusty Surrena was monitoring traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township, Venango County, on January 12, 2022, around 1:05 p.m. At this time, Trooper Surrena’s attention was drawn to a white passenger car for two reasons.

First, the car had dark-tinted windows, a violation of PA VC 4524(e).

Secondly, as the car passed by, it was initially in the passing (left) lane as it approached Trooper Surrena’s location. As the vehicle was in close proximity to Trooper Surrena, the driver activated the right turn signal and merged into the right lane. While the vehicle continued east, Trooper Surrena observed the right turn signal to remain activated. Trooper Surrena watched the vehicle until it went almost out of his eyesight and the right turn signal remained activated. The vehicle also went over the white fog lane while it passed Trooper Surrena.

According to the complaint, due to the traffic violations and this described behavior, Trooper Surrena pulled out from the stationary position and observed a New Jersey registration plate on a white Lexus GS. Trooper Surrena pulled alongside the vehicle and was unable to observe any occupants in the vehicle due to the dark window tint. At this point, Trooper Surrena merged into the right lane and conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 39.8 in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

The complaint states that Trooper Surrena approached the vehicle’s passenger side and contacted the male driver and front-seat male passenger. The driver already had his front passenger window down. Trooper Surrena introduced himself and explained the reason for the stop. Trooper Surrena requested the operator’s driver’s license, and he identified himself as Kirk Campbell.

During his conversation with Campbell, Trooper Surrena noted several suspicious facts about his travel.

The complaint indicates that Campbell also displayed multiple nervous tendencies. At this point, Trooper Surrena became suspicious of criminal activity and requested to search his vehicle. Campbell granted Trooper Surrena verbal and written consent.

A search of the vehicle revealed Campbell was in possession of 814 blue round pills marked “M 30,” which were suspected fentanyl, the complaint states.

On August 14, 2022, the PSP Erie Regional Laboratory concluded a forensic analysis of both bags of the pills. The lab results indicated there were 814 pills between the two bags. The lab results also indicated the pills tested positive for flurofentanyl and fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Campbell was charged with the following:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent To Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Improper Sunscreening, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

