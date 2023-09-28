MIDDLE OF IT ALL: Keystone Junior Ava Patrick Emerging as Linchpin for Young and Improving Panther Volleyball Team

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Because of a spate of injuries on the Keystone volleyball team at the beginning of last season, Ava Patrick got her chance a little sooner than expected as a sophomore.

The 5-foot-11 Patrick, long and lanky with superior leaping ability, made the most of it and shined.

A year later and now a junior has again stepped up and excelled on a Panther team that absorbed big graduation losses.

(Pictured above, Keystone junior Ava Patrick goes up for a jump serve/submitted photo)

“We got an early look at her last year because we had a lot of injuries at the beginning of the season,” said Keystone coach Bryan Mong. “She actually started and filled in for our first two or three games. Once we got health again, she moved back down to JV. So we had a good look at her and we kind of knew she was the next person in line and she was going to be able to take that leap. We kind of expected it of her and she hasn’t let us down.”

Patrick, a middle hitter, is leading Keystone with 73 kills and 23 blocks. Her hitting percentage is also tops on the team and she’s second on the Panthers in service percentage at 91.5 with 11 aces.

Patrick said getting that early taste of varsity action last year helped her immensely.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“It really, really impacted me,” she said. “Last year, just playing with those seniors and seeing how much faster-paced the game is at the varsity level, helped me know what to expect.”

Patrick has no shortage of athletic ability.

As a freshman, she was “bribed” by Spanish teacher William Weaver with the promise of 50 bonus points to join the Keystone track and field team. Patrick said, “Sí,” and went out and broke the school record in the triple jump.

Those skills have come in very handy on the volleyball court — Patrick’s first love when it comes to sports.

“She’s been our go-to on offense whenever we need a ball put away and she’s done really well,” Mong said. “It’s basically a whole new team and she’s kind of the silent leader. She doesn’t say much. She just goes about her business.

“The thing about her is she’s long and lanky, but the kid can jump,” Mong added. “Obviously, she does the triple jump. When we did our measurements during preseason, she’s touching 9-6, 9-7. Not many people are gonna out-jump her.”



(Patrick leaps to take a swing on an attack for the Panthers/submitted photo)

Patrick, who also plays basketball at Keystone, blends those physical gifts with intelligence.

She’s been playing since the seventh grade — although that first junior high campaign was scuttled by the COVID pandemic shutdown.

Over that time, she’s studied the nuances of the sport and has tried to use her brains just as much as her brawn.

Especially when it comes to blocking.

“Being taller certainly helps,” she said, chuckling. “I have a big wing span and things like that, which also helps, but I feel like I also have a knack for just watching where the set goes and where the hitter’s shoulders go and how they hit the ball and adjust from there.”

Patrick also does the same while on offense.

“It’s definitely a lot easier when I can get up there and have time to kind of think of where I want to place the ball,” Patrick said. “It’s just easier being taller and having good jumping ability because you can where you want to place the ball better.”

Patrick has spearheaded a very young and inexperienced Keystone team.

The Panthers are 6-6 and have their sights set on a playoff berth.

Not bad considering the entire starting lineup had to be replaced — including stars at the net in Leah Exley, Natalie Bowser, Karley Callander, and Sydney Bell.

“I think that would be a big deal for us to make the playoffs,” Patrick said. “I feel like if we make the playoffs this year, it will definitely set us up and give us something to look forward to for next year. We’re just gonna try to work for that because we know we can get there and we can win these big games. I just want to see our team go far.”

Keystone has improved as the season has progressed.

The Panthers didn’t play well in their opening match and started 1-3 before turning things around.

But like most young and inexperienced teams, Keystone has seen its ups and downs.

This week was a microcosm of that with a big win over rival Redbank Valley on Monday, followed by an uneven match in a loss to Cranberry on Tuesday.

“(Tuesday night) was definitely hard,” Patrick said. “But we know the next match will come. We’re going to get to practice and work on things. We’re just working on those little things now, just adjusting to playing together and playing harder.

“I mean, we have a whole new lineup and at the beginning of the season it was definitely harder,” she added. “Now we know what our weaknesses and strengths are, so we can play together as a team.

“We’re just kind of building off of things,” Patrick said. “I’m not the only person upfront. There’s Audrey (Burrows), Addison (Say), Katherine (Burrows) — people who have also made a big impact.”

Patrick hopes to make an even bigger impact as time goes by.

To do that, she’s constantly working.

“For me, I feel like there’s not just one thing I need to work on — it’s working on every little thing to get better,” Patrick said. “Even just watching and seeing where the ball is going and calling out to my teammates better. Everything. Just getting better at everything.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.