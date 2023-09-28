NO LETDOWN: A Night After Emotional Win, Clarion-Limestone Takes Care of Business Against Redbank Valley



NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — After an emotional victory over rival Clarion last night, one had to wonder how the Clarion-Limestone volleyball team would respond playing at Redbank Valley on Thursday.

Despite some struggles at times, the Lions were able to grind out a 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22 victory over the Bulldogs.

(Pictured above, Jenna Dunn/photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“Our standard coming into this match was no different than it always is in that we wanted to come in and play at a high level,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “We did that in those first two sets and then who knows what happened? But we were able to find ourselves again and come out with a win.”

As has been the case for much of the season, C-L (11-0) had a balanced attack at the net with Jenna Dunn collecting 11 kills, while Alyssa Wiant and Hannah Beggs each added 10 kills. Maddy Greeley and Ansley Burke each chipped in with three. Beggs also picked up 13 digs while serving for 10 points with three aces. Dunn picked up eight digs while serving for 10 points with two aces. Wiant served for 13 points with three aces. Kaylee Smith handed out 32 assists while Abby Knapp-Greeley picked up eight digs.

“Hannah just plays such a poised game,” said Troupe. “She trusts herself and her abilities. She plays fearless out there and she just keeps growing as the season has gone on.”

“Early on in the season I think Alyssa was overthinking things a bit at the net,” said Troupe. “As we’ve gone on in the season, she is starting to trust herself more and she knows that she has the ability to be a big hitter. She just goes out and does what we ask her to do whether it be at the net or behind the serving line.”

Taylor Ripple collected 11 kills and 11 digs for Redbank Valley. Mylee Harmon put away 12 kills while picking up eight digs. Izzy Bond added six kills. Alaina Carrico handed out 19 assists.

“You want to win every single set and every single match,” said Troupe. “Tonight was one of those nights. Whenever you have one of those type of nights it’s a matter of how you respond. When we kind of let the third set slip away the girls were able to fight through and come out and find a way to take care of things in the fourth set to pick up the victory.”

