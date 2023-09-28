Robert Jerome Hoover Jr., 71, of Seneca, PA, passed away at home on September 27, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Born September 7, 1952 in Titusville, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Hoover.

Bob was a 1970 graduate of Titusville High School and the Venango County drafting program.

Upon graduating, he served at Fort Bragg, NC in the US Army.

Bob retired as a Senior Designer from Joy Manufacturing after 42 years of service.

While working at Joy, he continued his education and graduated with distinction from Penn State with an associate degree in engineering technology.

He was a faithful member of Saint Stephens Church.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #385, Oil City Moose, and the Fryburg Sportsman Club.

He also served on the Advisory Board at Venango County Vo-Tech and the Central Electric Committee.

Bob enjoyed his monthly poker nights with the Joy boys, his many fishing trips to Canada, hunting, fishing, golfing (highlighted by playing at St. Andrews in Scotland), duckpin bowling, his family camp and being outdoors.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

In his youth, he spent many days playing baseball, and continued to play softball when he was a young adult.

On November 25, 1972, after graduating from Titusville High School together, Bob was married to the former Tina Schreck, and she survives.

They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Along with his wife, Bob is survived by his children Jennifer (Jason) McNany of Cranberry Township, Melissa (Tony) Redfield of Cranberry, and Alison (Tri) Nguyen of Harborcreek.

Also surviving are his grandchildren, Hunter, Jocelyn, Abigail, Tyler, Parker, Mackenzie, and Blake.

Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. Thursday September, 28 in the Reinsel Funeral Home, Oil City, PA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September, 29 at St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg, PA with Fr. Michael Polinek, presiding.

Interment with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial donation in Bob’s honor to the Cranberry Food Pantry or The St. Elizabeth Center in Oil City.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

