Second Half Flurry Lifts Golden Eagles Over Seton Hill 2-1

CLARION, Pa. — Emily Mannion and Marisa Colondrillo scored less than four minutes apart in the second half, and goalkeeper Alex Velez turned away a number of opportunities in the waning minutes of action as the Golden Eagle soccer team defeated Seton Hill 2-1 at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday evening.

It was a scoreless first half for both sides, but all of that changed in the second as both teams went aggressively on the attack.

The Griffins very nearly tallied the first score of the game when Mikayla Moyer hit the crossbar on a header after a free kick from Victoria Rothrauff. The ball deflected back to her, and she fired again, but this time Velez turned her away with a save.

That set the Golden Eagles going back in the other direction, with Clarion eventually earning themselves a corner kick in the 49th minute. Colondrillo took the kick and ripped a line shot into traffic, with the ball deflecting off a Griffin player and onto the foot of Mannion.

The freshman quickly settled the ball and tucked one under the crossbar and over the hands of keeper Lindsey Pazdziorko to make it 1-0.

Just a few minutes later, Mannion decided to return the favor to Colondrillo. Set up in the center of the field, Mannion passed to Colondrillo deep in the offensive end.

The sophomore worked around a defender for a clear shot on net, hooking a shot with her right foot over Pazdziorko and inside the left post to make it a 2-0 lead in the 53rd minute.

It was not until Seton Hill’s Corynna Rotoli scored in the 67th minute that the Griffins took over the tempo of the game, but Velez was equal to the task.

Kilee Coatney had a beauty of an opportunity in the 89th minute, firing a high hard shot toward net, but Velez extended and punched the ball away for the save. She was forced to make another difficult save a minute later, stopping Victoria Rothrauff’s low liner.

Seton Hill ended up with the advantage in total shots, 11-9, and shots on goal, 6-4.

Velez finished the game with five saves.

