SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Announces Upcoming Tradeshow Schedule
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment Corporation has a very busy couple of weeks ahead of the 105-year-old company and will be represented in multiple shows in the upcoming weeks.
Brookville Equipment will head to Indianapolis, Indiana October 1st through October 4th for Railway Interchange (RSI). RSI is the largest railway exhibition and technical conference in North America. Over 8,500 industry professionals attend the show from around the world. This event is only held once every two years, with a conference in its opposite year. At RSI, there will be over 700 exhibitors.
Later in the week, BROOKVILLE will head to Orlando, Florida for the APTA EXPO & Transform Conference. This show last took place in 2021, after the cancellation of the show in 2020. APTA EXPO only happens every three years with over 670 exhibitors. This show consists of business professionals coming together to talk about ways to improve their area’s transit, whether by bus or rail. The next show is scheduled for 2026 in Chicago, IL.
To round out the tradeshow schedule for 2023, BROOKVILLE will be heading to Phoenix, Arizona for MPACT from November 5th through November 8th, previously called Railvolution. This show is a way for industry professionals to see all the different ways people move in our cities. This is not limited to bus or rail, but can also include kayaking, biking, and many other ways that people move. MPACT occurs every year in various locations. With the show being in Phoenix, Arizona, it is just a short commute to get to Tempe, AZ, where 6 of 125 BROOKVILLE streetcars reside.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.