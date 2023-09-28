State Police Calls: Troopers Searching for Vehicle That Crashed Into Dumpster in Redbank Township

CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Searching for Vehicle That Crashed Into Dumpster in Redbank Township

According to a report released by PSP Kittanning on Wednesday, September 27, an incident of criminal mischief took place at 153 Crossroads Road in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, at 11:05 p.m. on Monday, September 18.

Police say a small sedan pulled into the driveway of the above residence and struck a dumpster.

The dumpster was pushed into the side of the building, causing “very minor” damage, police said.

The victim is a 28-year-old New Bethlehem man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

Nearly $1,000.00 Check Stolen in Millcreek Township

According to a release issued on Wednesday, September 27, PSP Clarion investigated a report of a stolen check.

Trooper Lash said a check in the amount of $977.50 was stolen in Millcreek Township, Clarion County, on May 25.

The victim is a 61-year-old Strattanville man.

