Timothy Ryan “TJ” Gerred Jr., 44, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2023.

He was born in Tillicon, Washington on January 12, 1979 to Cami L. “Kitty” (Brock) Martin.

TJ loved hunting, fishing, and caring for his mothers’ horses and cats.

He was a very hard worker and never complained.

TJ is survived by his parents, Richard and Kitty Martin of Clarion and daughter, Brynn Bakken of Phoenix, AZ.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on October 7, 2023 at Cornerstone Community Church in Graham, NC.

Scattering of ashes will follow the service.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.