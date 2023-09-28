Two Locals Honored by PennDOT for Outstanding Performance

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll at a ceremony in Harrisburg on Tuesday, September 26, recognized 31 PennDOT employees, including Matthew Burkett, of Brookville and Carla Studebaker, of Punxsutawney, for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.

“I’m continually impressed by the hard work and dedication of the PennDOT team,” Secretary Carroll said. “These folks work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”

Carroll and other department executives honored Burkett and Studebaker during an event held at the State Museum of Pennsylvania.

“Matt and Carla are two of our incredible employees in District 10,” said Brian Allen, District 10 District Executive. “Their dedication and expertise in their fields help us keep our projects and roadways safe and efficient.”

Matthew Burkett of Brookville, PA started his career at PennDOT in 2003 as a Transportation Construction Inspector and worked his way up through the Department as Acting Assistant County Manager, Roadway Program Coordinator, County Maintenance Manager, Highway Administration Program Manager 1 and has been the Assistant District Executive Maintenance since 2020.

Through Matt’s dedication and hard work, he has excelled in each of these positions, and because of his diverse background, he has become a key team member in the District, a statewide expert, and is helping provide strategic direction with PennDOT Maintenance initiatives.

Matt embraces innovation and has been instrumental in trying new equipment and products to create safer working conditions.

As the District Utility Administrator, Carla Studebaker of Punxsutawney is vital in keeping projects on schedule and avoiding delays in delivery to save money. Carla has built positive relationships with the utility companies in the District, and because of this, she is often able to achieve a satisfactory resolution of conflicts that arise on construction projects when time is critical and the District could face delay costs.

Carla is recognized for her dedication and extensive knowledge of all aspects of the operation of her Utility Unit. She has been asked to participate in statewide efforts to develop, improve, and implement policies and procedures because of her expertise.

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers to traffic control specialists, communications staff, and design and engineering specialists.

