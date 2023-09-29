7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, September 29, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, then becoming mostly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
