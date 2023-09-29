Bonnie L. Knapp, 77 of New Lebanon, passed away on September 28, 2023 at home.

Bonnie was born in Franklin on December 27, 1945, the only child of the late Charles and Dorothy (Hovis) Baker.

She was a Christian by faith.

Bonnie took great pride in mowing her grass and enjoyed doing it as long as her health allowed.

She was an animal lover, especially horses, cats, and dogs.

In her earlier years she enjoyed knitting and was a very crafty person.

Most of all she loved her family and spending time with her son, grandsons, and great-grandson.

She married her beloved husband: William G. Knapp on October 3, 1964.

He preceded her in death on September 14, 2007.

Left to cherish her memory is her son: Charles (Peggy) Knapp of New Lebanon, grandsons: William (Karley) Knapp of Meadville; and Jonathan (fiancée Cassandra Telega) Knapp of New Lebanon, as well as her great-grandson: Westin Knapp.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Interment will take place in Old Sandy Cemetery, Polk.

Memorial’s in Bonnie’s name can be made to the Venango County Humane Society: 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

