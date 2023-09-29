Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Filled with chicken, mushrooms, water chestnuts and carrots, these lettuce wraps are both healthy and yummy!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed

1 tablespoon plus 1-1/2 teaspoons peanut oil, divided



3/4 cup chopped fresh mushrooms1 can (8 ounces) water chestnuts, drained and diced1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot2 tablespoons rice vinegar2 tablespoons reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1-1/2 cups shredded carrots1/2 cup julienned green onions12 Bibb or Boston lettuce leaves1/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Directions

-In a large nonstick skillet, cook chicken in 1 tablespoon oil for 3 minutes; drain. Add the mushrooms, water chestnuts and ginger; cook 4-6 minutes longer or until chicken is no longer pink. Drain and set aside.

-In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar, teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, garlic powder, red pepper flakes and remaining oil. Stir in the carrots, onions and chicken mixture.

-Spoon onto lettuce leaves; sprinkle with almonds. If desired, fold sides of lettuce over filling and roll up.

