PSP Fire Marshal to Investigate Cause of Blaze at Callensburg Post Office Building

CALLENSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is expected to investigate a Thursday afternoon fire at the building that houses the Callensburg Post Office in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Photos by Adrian Weber/Explore.)

The fire broke out around 12:40 p.m. in an apartment at the 450 Main Street building.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, Clarion-based State Police, Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Perry Township Fire Department, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Parker Volunteer Fire Department Station 39, Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department, and Southern Clarion County Ambulance responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished around 2:00 p.m.

Crews remained on the scene until around 3:00 p.m.

Callensburg Fire Chief Kevin Stewart told exploreClarion.com that the cause of the fire is currently unknown and the PSP Fire Marshal Unit will conduct an investigation into the cause and origin of the blaze.

The building also houses a second apartment, both of which sustained heavy damage in the fire, and the Callensburg Post Office.

According to Stewart, no one was injured during the incident; however, a dog was in the structure at the time the fire broke out, and it was able to make it out of the structure safely.

“(The dog) was safe, and whenever they let it out, it ran away,” Stewart said. “But it’s back at this point. It came back on its own.”

Red Cross has been dispatched to assist the residents.

A USPS representative said the post office sustained water damage but declined to comment further.

The post office will remain closed until further notice. Residents who have a post office box in the building can pick up their mail at the Sligo Post Office.

