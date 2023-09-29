Police: Shippenville Woman Arrested for Punching Man Because He ‘Made Her Miss Work’

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman was arrested for allegedly punching a man because he made her miss work.

According to court documents, State Police in Clarion filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Desirae Diane Spencer, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Wednesday, September 27.

PSP Clarion responded to the 1000 of Railroad Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic that was not currently in progress around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, troopers met with Desirae Spencer at the Shippenville Fire Department parking lot. Spencer told police that the known male victim arrived home around 8:00 a.m. after drinking at a nearby bar and his father’s residence all throughout the night and morning. Spencer stated she punched him in the face because he made her miss work, causing him to have a small cut under his left eye, the complaint states.

Spencer then related there was a physical altercation; she and the victim were pushing and shoving each other after she punched him in the face, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Spencer explained she had to be at work at a nearby nursing home at 6:00 a.m. and could not get there because the victim had taken her car out, drinking all night. She added that the victim had her vehicle because he does not have insurance or a valid inspection on his vehicle.

The complaint notes that the victim was interviewed by PSP and confirmed Spencer’s story.

She was arraigned at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, on the following charges in front of Judge Heeter:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She was released on her own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.