SPONSORED: Check Out 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle!

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle is a 2021 BMW X3.
You don’t want to miss this sharp-looking 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i with all wheel drive and navigation!
INTERIOR FEATURES
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Headlights
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
BMW TeleServices
Cargo Shade
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Driver Vanity Mirror
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors
Immobilizer
Intermittent Wipers
Keyless Entry
Keyless Start
Leather Steering Wheel
LED Headlights
Mirror Memory
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Door Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear A/C
Rear Parking Aid
Remote Trunk Release
Security System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Telematics
Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Trip Computer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Valet Function
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MECHANICAL FEATURES
17.2 Gal. Fuel Tank
3.385 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
893# Maximum Payload
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Full-Time All-Wheel
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 5,258 lbs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Permanent Locking Hubs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative Alternator
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Sale Price: $37,995.00
To view a full list of vehicle details, click here: 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i
Stop by 4 Your Car Connection located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, PA, or give them a call at 814-678-3325.
Visit www.4yourcarconnection.com for a full list of inventory or visit them on Facebook.
