Clarion County Historical Series: Who Murdered William Kiser in 1899? Where Was the Money?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Who Murdered William Kiser?” asks a Clarion County Historical publication.
As you walk through the Mount Zion Cemetery in Shippenville, a tombstone leaves little doubt that the Kiser family felt it was murder on July 28, 1889. Under the name William J Kaiser, on a tombstone is a chiseled hammer with” Killed with a hammer was robbed” written underneath. The family believes he was bludgeoned to death with a hammer.
There was an explosive murder trial in Clarion County following his death. Five men were accused, and one was tried but not found guilty. All may have had a hand in the murder.
Three newspapers served Clarion at the time of the murder, including the Clarion Democrat, the Clarion Republican, and the Clarion Jacksonian. The report for the Historical Society publication was compiled by Sally Jordan Reed, using stories from the three newspapers.
William Kiser was last seen alive on the evening of Friday, July 28, when he attended a Camp Meeting being held at Elk City. From that time until the body was found, he was not seen by anyone, and the conclusion is he was killed that evening. From the appearance of the body when found, it is believed that he bravely fought for his life and that the death-dealing villains had a hard struggle before he gave in.
Kiser was about 51 years of age and a bachelor. He was of a retiring disposition, having few confidants, and preferred to live alone. Kiser lived in a small two-room house on the corner of his property for about 20 years. His neighbors may have called the place a shanty, but he lived his life in peace, being the enemy of no man and accumulating wealth over the years.
Since 1873, Kiser collected royalties from oil produced on his farm and made several sales of valuable timber and oil property during his life. Kaiser encouraged a reputation of being frugal and his expenditures.
The most conservative of his friends placed his wealth at between $20,000.00 and $30,000.00, and they concluded that he had the remainder of the money in a bank. However, it was also reported that he did not trust most banks. On the afternoon of the murder, Kiser showed his money belt and added two $500 bills, gleefully stating that he had $10,000.00 in the belt.
Only the family knew that he also stored money in a stove at his house and a safe. In more recent years, The Kiser Family donated the safe to the Clarion County Historical Society, and it is on display at The Sutton-Ditz House Museum on Grant Street in Clarion. The stove went untouched during the murder of Kiser.
The Kiser Stove: Better Than a Bank?
The crime was committed on an early Saturday morning, the robbers gaining entrance to the house by breaking open the door with a fence rail. It is supposed that one blow forced upon the door, and the assassins threw themselves upon Kiser before the latter could secure one of the numerous weapons of defense in the room.
Kiser was undoubtedly tortured to make him tell the hiding place of his money or reveal the combination of his safe. Kiser was bound with a clothesline, so he could not move a limb. The evidence indicates that he was dragged out of his bed and laid on the floor.
There was evidence of a terrible struggle in the bedroom where the body was found. The battle began before Mr.Kiser was out of bed as the bed was torn up and splattered with blood. Mr. Kiser’s guns, of which he had several, were found on the floor where the murderers had left them after using them to try to frighten their owner. After leaving the house, the murderers took their horses, which were tied up, and they simply cut the hitching straps, leaving the straps tied to the fence.
In searching the house the following morning (Sunday), $1,000.00 in gold was found in a sack in one corner of the room; also, $73.00 in bills in a tobacco pouch in the hip pocket of Mr. Kiser’s pants hanging in the room. The thieves had emptied a large pocketbook in his front pants pocket.
Later, the murderers dragged their victim to the safe and continued their torture, pounding his face on the wood floor until every muscle was swollen and bruised. Then, it was supposed the brave man tore a mask from the front of one of his tormentors while he had one hand free to open the safe. He probably recognized his assailant and his life paid the penalty. His skull was cracked from ear to ear and crushed in.
A stout band of cloth was about his neck, and his murderers put a stick through it and choked him. Dr. J. R. Banger of Shippenville, assisted by other physicians, held a post-mortem examination. The crushed bones of the skull were sawed out and were to be used as evidence if the murderers were ever indicted.
An expert in the Bares Safe and Lock Company of Pittsburgh opened the safe. It was found to contain money and securities of $1,870. The opening of the safe dispelled all doubts as to whether or not the murderers had been able to compel the older man to open it for them. The contents showed no signs of disturbance, and it is now known that nothing was taken from the safe.
With the money in the house and the safe, the total amount recovered was only about $2,000.00, a great surprise to his neighbors, who knew he was a man of much more wealth.
The object in concealing the fact that the thieves and murderers had stolen the belt and fortune it contained was in the hope that these men, believing that the relatives had no suspicion of the large amount of money taken, would become reckless in their expenditures and thus give a clue that would lead to their detection. It was also believed that the magnitude of the sum taken if known, would have caused the detectives to hold back in chasing the murderers and have caused them to demand a much larger reward than the $1,000,00 offered by heirs of the dead man.
William Kiser’s Great Great Nephew, Bruce Kiser, displays the Kiser Stove/Bank.
This is the first article in a series.
