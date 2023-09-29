Clarion Rotary Raises Funds for Rotary Youth Exchange at Mechanistic Brewing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion Rotary Club served bratwurst sandwiches during Oktoberfest at Mechanistic Brewing on Saturday, September 23.

(Pictured above, from left: Rotarians Matt Lerch, Tracy Becker, and Jen Keth serve brats at Oktoberfest.)

The festive atmosphere drew in large crowds despite the misty weather.

Rotary members served brats to raise funds for the Rotary Youth Exchange Program for incoming and outgoing students in the Clarion area.

Over 130 brats were sold to support the program as a polka band played traditional Bohemian music, making you feel like you were in Germany.

Mechanistic Brewing owner Chelsea (Crooks) Alexander was an outgoing Clarion student in a youth exchange in Argentina.

The Oktoberfest event was not only supported by Clarion Rotary but also by Penns Woods Pretzel Company and Wanderlust Weddings and Events.

To learn more about becoming an outgoing exchange student through Rotary, or hosting an incoming exchange student, please visit www.rotary.org/en/our-programs/youth-exchanges.

