SPONSORED: Gatesman Auto Body Offers an Array of Automotive Services

Friday, September 29, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

gatesmans 4
LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Gatesman Auto Body offers an array of automotive services to help you keep your car running and looking great.

Whether your vehicle needs routine service or auto body repair, you can trust Gatesman’s team of experts. Gatesmans Auto Body is a family-owned, ASE-certified, and I-CAR Gold-trained shop with old-fashioned values ready to help you when you need it.

Are you having mechanical problems? Did you have an accident? Hit a deer? Gatesmans Auto Body can help you through the process of your repairs.

Gatesmans

MECHANICAL SERVICE AND REPAIR

  • State Inspection
  • Wheel Alignments
  • Lube, Oil, and Filter Change
  • A/C Repair and Service
  • Brake Repair
  • Exhaust Repair
  • Computer Diagnostic
  • Steering and Suspension

Gatesmans 2

COLLISION REPAIRS

  • Frame and Uni-Body Straightening
  • Computerized Paint Mixing
  • Cycle Time Reduction Refinishing
  • Insurance Claims
  • Enterprise Car Rentals

Gatesmans 3

TOWING

  • AAA Tow Service since 1980
  • Lock Out Service
  • Accident Recovery

For more information, visit their website here or call 814-226-9468 to make an appointment today.

Gatesman Auto Body is located at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Hours
Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Closed

gatesmans logo


