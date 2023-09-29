Redbank to Battle Union/A-C Valley on Kerle Tire Game of the Week Tonight

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a big Friday night matchup between Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley, and Explore Sports will have all of the action live from Rimersburg.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

The Union/A-C Valley football team has seen this all before.

Spread offense. Star quarterback. Dangerous receivers. Effective running game. A nightmare to try to stop.

For the third time in four weeks, the Falcon Knights will take on an offensive juggernaut when they host red-hot undefeated Redbank Valley on Friday night.

(Pictured above, Union/A-C Valley’s Owen Bish in the open field against Kane last week/submitted photo)

But Union/A-C Valley has a little advantage.

They’ve been there, done that against Central Clarion and Brockway, teams that run very similar offensive attacks as Redbank.

Read the full story here.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

