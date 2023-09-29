State Police Calls: Four Local Juveniles Victims of Corruption of Minors Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Four Local Juveniles Victims of Corruption Incident

According to a report released on Friday, September 29, PSP Marienville investigated an incident of corruption of minors that occurred at 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victims are a nine-year-old female, an eight-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, and a 16-year-old female, all of Lickingville.

This investigation is ongoing.

Rubbish Scattering in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report of scattering rubbish near the intersection of State Route 36 and Mealy Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 5:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11.

The victim is a 35-year-old female.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

