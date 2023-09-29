 

Take an ‘Eerie’ Walk Through Historic Brookville on October 28

Friday, September 29, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

14591847_582927328565565_3511674047723278388_nBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Jefferson County History Center guides will take you on a thrilling historical walking tour along Main Street during this year’s “Eerie Tales.”

(Pictured above: Community members take part in a past Eerie Tales play in downtown Brookville. Photo courtesy Haunted Brookville.)

The event will take place on Saturday, October 28, at 6:00 p.m.

Hear six mysterious and spooky tales about some of the little known and strange legends from Brookville’s past.

Brookville Theatre and area theatre group actors portray villains and victims, heroes and heroines!

The six plays are:

  • The Corpse Bride;
  • The First Step;
  • Getting a Leg Up;
  • Going to the Dogs;
  • The Handyman; and
  • The Tasty Cake.

Shows start at 6:30 p.m. at Town Square in Brookville.

The cost is $10 per person.

Advance tickets are available online at jchconline.org via paypal under Events, or by calling 814-849-0077.

The Jefferson County Historical Society is located at 172 Main Street in Brookville.


