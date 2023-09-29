Tammy Lou Evans, 60, of Shippenville, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer Tuesday evening, September 26, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 9, 1963 in Homestead; daughter of the late Donald and Martha Alexander Zeitler.

Tammy graduated from Keystone High School in 1981.

On September 12, 1981, she married Douglas Evans. He survives.

Tammy was currently employed as a buyer for Kronospan USA.

She enjoyed listening to music, gardening, being outside, riding bicycles, and taking photos.

Tammy also loved spending time with her grandkids and camping with her family and friends.

Over the last several years, she really enjoyed putting on the Halloween Spooktacular with her family for the local community to enjoy.

In addition to her husband, Doug, Tammy is survived by her daughters, Christy Wolbert and her husband, Joseph, of Lucinda, Kelly Hartzell and her significant other, Chuck Kugler, of Knox, and Brandy Merryman and her husband, Steve, of Shippenville and her grandchildren, Zackary Wolbert and his wife, Katarina, of Corsica, Mason Burr, who is currently serving in the United States Marine Corp., Quinten Graham, and Kenny and Odin Hartzell, all of Knox, and Haliey, Logan, and Lennox Merryman of Shippenville.

She is also survived by her siblings, Donald Zeitler, Jr. and his fiancé, Sherian, of Knox, Earl Zeitler and his wife, Carrie, of Lincolnton, NC, and Millie Lauer and her significant other, Matt Hartzell, of Shippenville; a brother-in-law, Gordon Evans and his wife, Vera, of Knox and a sister-in-law, Jan Meck and her husband, Keith, of Macungie; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Tammy was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Wanda Evans and a granddaughter, Addilynn Hartzell.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the Shippenville Fire Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tammy’s honor to the Mrs. Claus Club, P.O. Box 271, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

