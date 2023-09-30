7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, September 30, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Patchy dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
