Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Broccoli Salad

Saturday, September 30, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This is an easy “toss-together” kind of recipe!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups fresh broccoli florets
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar

Directions

-In a bowl, combine broccoli, cheese, bacon and onion. In another bowl, whisk mayonnaise, vinegar and sugar. Pour over broccoli mixture and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


