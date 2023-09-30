Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Broccoli Salad

This is an easy “toss-together” kind of recipe!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups fresh broccoli florets

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese



4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled1/4 cup finely chopped onion3 tablespoons mayonnaise2 tablespoons white vinegar1 tablespoon sugar

Directions

-In a bowl, combine broccoli, cheese, bacon and onion. In another bowl, whisk mayonnaise, vinegar and sugar. Pour over broccoli mixture and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

