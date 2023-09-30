SNAPPING THE SKID: Franklin Ends 20-Game Losing Streak With 35-0 Win Over Warren



WARREN, Pa. (EYT) — It’s been a long time coming.

Two years, 20 games to be exact.

But behind fill-in quarterback Cole Buckley, who threw for 140 yards and completed a pair of passes for 90 more, the Franklin football team ended a 20-game losing skid with a 35-0 blanking of Warren on Friday night.

(Pictured above, Franklin players celebrate after breaking a 20-game losing streak/photos by Richard Sayer of Eight $ 322)

“We’ve been talking about this the last four years,” Turk said. “I’ve said to family and our friends and our athletes – guys be patient, we’re continuing to build.”

Turk said the Knights have had an incredibly tough schedule with all of their first five opponents boasting either winning or breaking even records so far. A few weeks ago he said that this is a different football team after holding Oil City to within striking distance in the first half.

He might be right.

Franklin High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Friday they faced another winless foe in Warren, which was coming off a 5-5 season in 2022. But the Dragons graduated a ton of seniors on their front line.

Warren looks a bit like the Knights did when Turk took over in 2020 — young, undersized and getting pushed around.

There was no question going into Friday night’s contest that this was a very good chance for Turk and crew to get the monkey off their back.

But they couldn’t take it lightly as they were riding a nearly two-season drought.

“They know the preparation it takes to play the tough team,” Turk said of his Knights. “They also know the preparation it takes to face the teams that are struggling and you do not take those teams for granted. And we will not. We will prepare like it is the Super Bowl every week.”

Franklin also had a scare when Sam Wimer was injured and taken by ambulance away from the War Memorial Stadium on Friday, leaving the field on a stretcher in a neck brace. But a report from Coach Turk around late Friday indicated the tests went well and the 5-foot-11 offensive and defensive lineman was on his way home.

There was also good news during the game.

Warren got the ball first and the Knights met them with the clash of shoulder pads that popped throughout the stadium.

“Against Mercyhurst Prep we had a tough time even getting pads on pads,” Turk said. He talked to the kids about closing gaps. “I told the guys, You gotta put a head across the bow and you have to wrap up.’ That is basic tackling and we worked really hard on this week and you saw the benefits of that tonight.”

Buckley made the most of his opportunity at quarterback for the injured Jason Carey.

On second-and-22 for its own 26-yard line, Franklin got the first of several big plays when Buckley went back to pass and immediately got flushed from the pocket rolling to his right.

He then chose to throw, off-balanced, back across the field in the direction big Alex Wible, who got his hands on the ball but by no means handled it cleanly.



(Alex Wible rumbles toward the end zone for Franklin)

As he bobbled the ball he reached over a much smaller Warren defender trying to hit him and prevent the catch and reeled it in. After the Warren player hit the deck and Wible was still standing, the big guy began motoring towards the end zone that was about 55 yards away.

A couple Dragon paws touched him in his scamper but none dragged him down and the Knights had their longest play from scrimmage all year long — a 74 yard pass from Buckley to Wible.

“We tell them don’t throw late over the middle, but Cole’s response was, ‘but coach he was wide open.’ And when he catches it and we’re, ‘OK, it is hard to correct. It was a great catch,’” Turk explained. “When you see a big cat catch a ball and then also run down and score…what else is more exciting in football than seeing a big guy score? I love it.”

Kicker Nate Pfennigwerth was also stellar on the night with most of his kickoffs into the end zone and knocking home all five extra points.

The Knights’ defense was great all night, too, with the Dragons struggling to get first downs.

Penalties and fumbles hurt both teams, but Franklin was able to overcome them.

On Franklin’s next possession, Wible netted a big first down that set up a 25-yard scamper by Buckley for the Knights’ second score in the quarter.

A fumble killed Franklin’s third drive, but it didn’t end up being damaging.

Warren looked like they were on a scoring drive, but key stops and their own predisposition toward penalties stopped them. The Knights took over at their own 21 early in the second quarter. Wible’s longest play from scrimmage for the year didn’t last long when Buckley kept the ball and took it around the left end into paydirt. When he met opposition he made a sharp cut to the right and went 79 yards for the Knights’ third score of the half.

Warren again looked promising, but ended up punting, burying the Knights at their 5.

Bryson Watson then took a handoff and was about to break the longest play from scrimmage for the year again, but was caught from behind about 80 yards later and fumbled the ball back to the Dragons.

Franklin got good runs from Watson and Wible to again set up a 10-yard run by Buckley to put the Knights up 28-0 going into the half.

“The way they handled themselves in the locker room … you know you’re up 28-0 and you haven’t been there before,” Turk said. “You know they are going to throw the ball and you look to see how the young men are going to react.”

The second half started with a fumble by the Knights and Warren looking to shift the momentum. A Trystin Books big defensive play resulted in a Dragon loss. The Dragons responded but not enough to move the chains when the scary moment occurred and Wimer was escorted off the field by the Warren ambulance crew.

A few moments later a deflated Franklin crew had to punt for the first time in the game.

The Dragons, backed up to their 10, turned the ball over when Watson jumped in front of the Warren receiver around the 20-yard for a pick-6.

That would be it for the scoring except for another Pfennigweth extra point.

The Knights snapped a 20-game losing streak and they look ahead to returning home to face Seneca who had their first win of the season Friday as well, 18-6, against Iroquois.

Both teams will be 1-5 next week in Franklin.

Turk will concentrate on the team’s needs,

“We need to clean up some mistakes, Fumbling the ball is not acceptable,” Turk said moving forward. “I can’t thank our family, friends and the Franklin fans thanks for your patience and supporting us in rebuilding this program you saw turning on a dime tonight, we can’t be more happy and God bless and go Knights.”

(Story and photos by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

Franklin High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.