Judd F. Wetzel, age 89, of New Castle, passed away the morning of Sept. 28, 2023, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Born Jan. 2, 1934, in Turkey City, PA, he was the son of the late Homer C. and Carrie (Best) Wetzel.

He was the beloved husband of the late Arlene E. (Bacorn) Wetzel, who preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2003.

Mr. Wetzel faithfully served his country in the United States Army.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Slippery Rock University.

He then went on to earn his master’s degree, in education, from Westminster College.

For over thirty years, Judd worked as a Guidance Counselor and Athletic Director, employed by Laurel School District.

Judd enjoyed reading, traveling, studying history, listening to country music, and cheering on his favorite sports teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He volunteered in his spare time helping with Meals-on-Wheels and Habitat for Humanity.

For over fifty years, Judd was a member of Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include two sons, Eric (Michele) Wetzel of Indiana, PA, Darren (Katy) Wetzel of Boston MA; one daughter, Diana (Mike) Marousek of Alexandria, VA; four grandchildren, Jack Wetzel of Pittsburgh, PA, Haley Wetzel (Pete Scaglioni) of Trenton, NJ, Andrew Wetzel of Indiana, PA and David Wetzel of Boston, MA.

In addition to his wife and parents, Judd was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Mon. Oct. 2nd from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the R. Cunningham Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle.

A funeral service will take place on Tues. Oct. 3rd at 11:00 AM, at Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Clen-Moore Blvd., New Castle, PA, 16105, with Pastor Mike Spicuzza, officiating.

Burial will be alongside his wife at Castle View Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Judd’s honor to Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Clen-Moore Blvd., New Castle, PA, 16105; The ALS Association by visiting www.als.org/donate; or Habitat for Humantiy by visiting www.habitat.org.

Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.cunninghamfh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.