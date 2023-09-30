Rimersburg Man Arrested for Trespassing at Local High School to Watch Football Game

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested for reportedly trespassing at a local high school to watch a football game after being banned from the premises.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 36-year-old Clint Nathan Lineman, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Thursday, September 28:

Defiant Trespassing – Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint, Union School District Student Resource Officer Boltz contacted PSP Clarion around 7:03 a.m. on Friday, September 15, in regards to a trespass incident that occurred the prior night at the football game.

State Police responded to the Sligo Elementary School to speak with Officer Boltz who advised that Clint Lineman showed up in his truck in the lower parking lot on Thursday, September 14, during the football game at Union High School. He was then standing along the fence by the field watching the game, the complaint states.

Officer Boltz stated that Lineman was asked to leave as he was told by school officers multiple times before that he was trespassed from the school, the complaint indicates.

Officer Boltz then explained that he spoke with the school board shortly after his contact with Lineman, and the school board agreed they wanted him arrested so he would stop coming on the property, the complaint notes.

Troopers informed Officer Boltz they would contact Lineman and speak with him regarding the issue.

Troopers drove from Sligo Elementary to Lineman’s residence. Lineman happened to be outside upon arrival, and he was asked to report to PSP Clarion for an interview, and he agreed. Lineman was then interviewed at the PSP Clarion Barracks around 8:45 a.m. on September 15. He was asked if he was at the football game on the previous night, and he acknowledged that he was, the complaint states.

Lineman was then asked if he was previously notified by Officer Boltz that he was not allowed to be on school property, and Lineman advised he was aware that he was not allowed on school property, the complaint indicates.

The following Custodial Written Statement was obtained from Lineman: “I knew I wasn’t aloud on school grounds and I am sorry I showed up and it will not happen again,” the complaint notes.

Lineman was then advised by troopers not to return to the school grounds, and he acknowledged, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on September 28 in front of Judge Miller.

He was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, October 24, at 1:45 p.m., with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.