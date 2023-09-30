70th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Underway

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The nine-day internationally award-winning festival, organized by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, begins on Saturday, September 30, and runs through Sunday, October 8. The theme of this year’s festival is “Groovin’ into Autumn.”

The festival is expected to attract over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area over the event’s nine-day run.

“It truly takes a community to put on this event. It’s over 200 volunteers that make this happen. Some of them have been doing it for over 20 years,” Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, told exploreClarion.com.

Festival activities include a petting zoo, historical tours from 4th to 8th Avenue, a photo booth, a teen dance, a car show, a tractor show, and various activities in the park, such as face painting.

Additionally, a carnival is returning to the festival after a long hiatus, thanks to Faith McGee of Molnar’s Concessions who facilitated an introduction to this year’s carnival vendor.

Carnival-goers can expect to once again find rides, bounce houses, and games on Main Street when they come to celebrate the Autumn Leaf Festival.

The Miss Junior Teen ALF and Miss Teen ALF competition will be held tonight from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Clarion-Limestone High School.

The always-popular Farmers and Crafters Day will be held on Friday, October 6.

As always, the Tournament of Leaves parade will be at noon on Saturday, October 7th.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.