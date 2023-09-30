SPONSORED: Healthy Skin Tips by Dr. Cynthia – Treating Post Summer Skin Issues
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier of Simply Skin Medical Spa submitted the following article – Treating Post Summer Skin Issues:
We love being outdoors all summer but our skin pays for it dearly. Summer’s sun, heat, and humidity can result in sunspots, dry skin, acne, and exacerbation of rosacea and melasma.
Our skin care specialists at Simply Skin Med Spa will assess your summer damage, and we have the perfect solutions to address Post-Summer Skin!
Although we have the best medical grade topical skin care regimens available, this is not enough to treat sun damage, and we recommend three in-office treatments: Chemical Peels, Clarity II Laser spot and vessel treatment, and Lase MD Ultra for resurfacing, performed over three sessions. As a final bonus, “Diamond Glow” will give the ultimate rehydration and radiance.
We can expect that each treatment results in a portion of skin turnover, and as we progress through the series, the results are cumulative, with no downtime.
Chemical Peels involve applying a gently exfoliating chemical that peels off the surface skin as it lifts the pigment with it. It will also unclog pores and clear any acne breakouts. We have specific peels for each skin type.
Clarity II uses two different wavelengths of energy to target brown and red abnormalities on the skin. Age spots will crust up and slough off after a few days, and the vessels will collapse and diminish over the next couple of weeks.
Lase MD Ultra uses Thulium energy to drill multiple tiny perforations in the skin to stimulate collagen and elastin and reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and sun damage. There will be resultant redness for the rest of the day, and the skin will feel like sandpaper but does not look like sandpaper. The surface gently peels off over the next several days. You can use your normal skin regimen and makeup can be applied.
Lastly, if you wish, follow with “Diamond Glow,” our three-in-one powerhouse, to remove any residual dead surface skin while infusing Vitamin C, TNS Serum with growth factors, Even and Correct for pigment, and HA 5 (hyaluronic Acid) for protection, and rehydration. Your skin health will be renewed, and your complexion will glow.
At Simply Skin, we will recommend a professional-grade home regimen to maintain your investment in your skin.
Each and any of these procedures may be performed individually if that is all your time allows, and doing something is better than doing nothing.
These specialty treatments can also be extended to the neck, decollete, and the rest of the body.
ABOUT DR. CYNTHIA HOFFMEIER
Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier is the owner of Simply Skin Med Spa in Clarion and has been providing our area with expertise in skincare for 25 years. She is the first physician in the area to specialize in aesthetic skincare and non-invasive laser therapies for the improvement and maintenance of healthy skin.
She is committed to keeping abreast of the latest developments in cosmetic rejuvenation and trains with renowned physicians across the United States to offer the most effective options for skin health and appearance.
Simply Skin offers professional-grade skin care, Botox, Juvéderm, multiple laser services, Coolsculpting, massage services, and spa treatments.
